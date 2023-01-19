Road reconstruction set to begin this spring

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is in phase two of the reconstruction project for routes I-39 and U.S. 20. Before they move on to phase three, the project team reassured the public they are working hard to address all safety, noise, and delay concerns.

“We heard the concerns from nearby homes and businesses and have revisted the noise studies. The existing noise wall southeast of the system interchange will be replaced in time at the same location, but we will also be constructing two new additional noise walls,” said Benesch Project Manager Jeff Tardy.

The project’s overall goal is to improve conditions at interchanges, reduce congestion, and improve safety on adjacent roads.

“It is going to take a couple of years to get these all done, but when it’s completed it’ll certainly be a wonderful thing for the area,” said IDOT studies and plans engineer Michael Kuehn.

If you have questions about the project or how it will impact your home or business, use this link to submit a comment.

