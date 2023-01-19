Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Ring Doorbell cameras are in stock at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.

The pilot program was approved earlier this month, in an attempt to curb crime in heavy-hit neighborhoods. Now, cameras are being handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Residents who qualify must provide proof of residents within the pilot program boundary, have an in-home wi-fi internet subscription (mobile hotspot does not qualify), and download the Ring Doorbell application requiring a yearly subscription, and sign an agreement allowing Freeport police access to any footage.

The department is offering a one-time $40 gift card to Cub Foods or Walmart to supplement the first year’s subscription to the app.

Anyone interested can pick one up between 3 p.m to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Freeport Police Department, 320 W. Exchange St.

