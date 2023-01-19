Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents

Eligible residents must provide proof of residence within the area designated for the pilot...
Eligible residents must provide proof of residence within the area designated for the pilot program.(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Ring Doorbell cameras are in stock at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.

The pilot program was approved earlier this month, in an attempt to curb crime in heavy-hit neighborhoods. Now, cameras are being handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Residents who qualify must provide proof of residents within the pilot program boundary, have an in-home wi-fi internet subscription (mobile hotspot does not qualify), and download the Ring Doorbell application requiring a yearly subscription, and sign an agreement allowing Freeport police access to any footage.

The department is offering a one-time $40 gift card to Cub Foods or Walmart to supplement the first year’s subscription to the app.

Anyone interested can pick one up between 3 p.m to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Freeport Police Department, 320 W. Exchange St.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Keen, 31, of Loves Park faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic...
Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges
'She was beloved in the community;' Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
‘She was beloved in the community;’ Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd addressed the recent string of violence in the city Tuesday...
One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford
Strong community ties anchor this domestic survivor shelter in Stephenson County.
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
Fatal crash
Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash

Latest News

Rockford police badge
Rockford cop charged with battery
Van Hoose was honored Tuesday at Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit, Wis.
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
The Dells provides educational classes for children of all ages
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
Project leaders discuss upcoming plans
Road reconstruction set to begin this spring