Areas of Fog, Drizzle, and Cloudy Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle today. There’s a chance of a few light rain/snow showers this afternoon. Highs will remain steady in the mid/upper 30′s. A few light snow showers and flurries tonight with lows in the upper 20′s. Cloudy with low 30′s through the weekend. There’s a chance at light snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Much colder the end of next week!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.