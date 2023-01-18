Wintry Mix Arrives Tonight

Wintry Mix Arrives Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 30′s. Rain mixing with snow and sleet to begin after 5-6 PM as temperatures slowly fall to the mid and low 30′s. We might see a half inch to inch of a slushy snow accumulation. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Green and JoDaviess counties 6PM tonight to 9AM tomorrow. They could see 1 - 4″ of snow. More light rain mixing with snow tomorrow with little to no accumulation. Turning colder next week.

