Winter storm to take aim on the Midwest Wednesday, impacts on the Stateline becoming more clear
Frustratingly slow snow season likely to continue
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many are celebrating the fact January, and to some extent, Winter has been unseasonably mild and uncharacteristically snow-free, snow enthusiasts have become increasingly frustrated, and for good reason.
Thus far, the 2022-23 snow season has produced just 6.3″ of snowfall officially in Rockford, with even lower amounts in areas to our south. That’s closing in on a foot below where we should be by January 17.
Unfortunately, it looks as though the Stateline’s in for another near miss with the next storm system due to impact the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday’s to start dry, though we’ll be watching for precipitation to begin sometime either late Wednesday afternoon or very early Wednesday evening. Initially, precipitation looks to start off as snow, but a gradual transition to a rain/snow/sleet mix will take place as the evening progresses. You’ll notice just how close that rain/snow/mix line will be to our immediate area, so we’ll still need to closely watch for wobbles either to the north or to the south. A slightly farther north shift would mean less snow and more rain, while a slight southerly jaunt may spell more snow here.
Something to keep in mind will be the wind Wednesday evening. While it doesn’t look likely that the Stateline picks up major snow during the evening, the snow could fall at a time during which winds will be ramping up rather dramatically. That could make for a period of treacherous travel due to reduced visibility, blowing and drifting.
The storm system’s dry slot is to move overhead early Thursday morning, meaning a sizeable break in the action is to be expected, which would turn out to be good news for Thursday morning commuters.
Once the workday gets underway, we’ll pay attention to the possibility for a few hit or miss rain or snow showers to occur just about anywhere, but it should be stated emphatically that this activity will be quite a bit lighter and much more scattered.
As far as accumulations go, our latest thinking, in line with recent model trends, suggest that most of us will fall short of picking up an inch of snow. The combination of a more northerly storm track, above freezing temperatures (likely reaching close to 40°), and liquid precipitation will preclude major accumulations. However, far western and northwestern sections of the area do stand to potentially have enough snow to shovel.
With that all said, it’s still premature to sound the all-clear once and for all. It still wouldn’t take that much of a southward shift in the storm’s track to place our area into a position more favorable for snowfall. The problem is that the trend in recent model runs has been one that’s been pushing the storm track farther north, which places residents of Central Wisconsin as well as Northern and Central Iowa in the most favorable spots to pick up the heaviest snowfall. Regardless, the situation’s still somewhat fluid, and close observation of this system will continue from the First Alert Weather Center.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.