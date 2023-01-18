Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces Yaniv Attar as new music director

The RSO began the search for a new Music Director in the fall of 2019 and the field of 200 was...
The RSO began the search for a new Music Director in the fall of 2019 and the field of 200 was narrowed to nine finalists.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) announces its new music director after a year-long search.

Yaniv Attar will make his debut with the symphony at its annual Murder Mystery dinner and fundraiser Friday, Jan. 20. Audiences can look forward to Attar opening the season as the new RSO music director later this year.

“Not only is Yaniv an incredibly talented conductor, he is also passionate about music, music education, and community engagement,” says RSO Executive Director Julie Thomas. “I’m excited for what’s ahead for the RSO under his leadership.”

Along with directing the RSO, Attar is the music director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, and an artistic partner with Northwest Sinfonietta.

A classical guitarist and native of Israel, Attar lives full-time in Bellingham, Washington with his wife and two children. He has studied with Israel Edelson in Jerusalem, at the Julliard School in New York, and at the Royal College of Music in London.

To read his full bio, click here.

