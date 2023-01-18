Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident

Strong community ties anchor this domestic survivor shelter in Stephenson County.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference.

That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history.

Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create a domestic violence prevention program, primarily aimed at youth, to affect generational change.

“I am just doing what I think is right. This programming has the potential to impact many lives for the better, and those lives are worth it. I think my late husband would be proud of this cause, too,” the donor said.

Beth Maskell, VOICES executive director, said this gift opens new doors for the non-profit.

“At VOICES, we have dreamed of establishing a domestic violence prevention program for our schools to counteract the rising cases of domestic violence that we are experiencing in Stephenson County,” Maskell said. “The gift turns this dream into reality and will be an integral part of lowering domestic violence rates in our area.”

The donor’s advice to other would-be philanthropists is simple: Go with your heart.

“If one person listens and gets the idea within our community, then I’m happy,” they said.

