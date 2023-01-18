Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges

Michael Keen, 31, of Loves Park faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic...
Michael Keen, 31, of Loves Park faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery charges.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Loves Park man is in custody after what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

Michael Keen faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Winnebago County deputies dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block of Old Harlem Road in Machesney Park after receiving a call about a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from severe stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Details about Keen’s relationship to the victim are unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation and the woman’s identity has yet to be released.

