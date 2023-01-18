Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd addressed the recent string of violence in the city Tuesday...
One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford
Authorities say 5 people were shot in total.
Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford
Photo of the neighborhood
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
'She was beloved in the community;' Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
‘She was beloved in the community;’ Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
Fatal crash
Two killed in Boone County crash

Latest News

New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
IDOT to hold virtual meeting Wednesday on I-39/90 reconstruction in Cherry Valley
IDOT to hold virtual meeting Wednesday on I-39/90 project in Cherry Valley
New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says