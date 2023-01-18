City leaders address deadly shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting at Pinnon’s, a neighborhood meat market, left one woman dead and only a few days later, a shooting on 23rd street claimed the lives of three more. At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Tom McNamara made it clear that this senseless violence has to end.

“I’m sick and tired of the gun violence that’s been plaguing the city of Rockford. I’m angry that every time we feel like we are taking one step forward if that’s a reduction in homicides in 2022 we seemingly get hit with taking two steps back,” said McNamara.

City leaders say more youth have become involved in these violent crimes. The individuals murdered in the 23rd street shooting range from 17 years old to 29. The mayor believes working with the youth can help deter them from violence.

“If you know a young person in our community that may be headed down the wrong path, stop and help and mentor that young person. We know that that mentor could be the number one reason that they become stable and resilient,” said McNamara.

At the moment, both investigations are still underway and the mayor and chief urge anyone with information to come forward. You can send anonymous tips to the Rockford police department by texting the keyword RPDTIP and the information you know to 847411.

