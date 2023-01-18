13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd addressed the recent string of violence in the city Tuesday...
One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford
Authorities say 5 people were shot in total.
Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford
Photo of the neighborhood
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
'She was beloved in the community;' Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
‘She was beloved in the community;’ Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
Fatal crash
Two killed in Boone County crash

Latest News

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% after slipping in November
Police said Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe. (CNN, POOL, WBZ, WCVB,...
Husband charged with missing wife's murder