10-year-old boy thanks UW Health workers with free Chick-fil-A lunch

Andrew helps pass out the lunches Wednesday at UW Health SwedishAmerican in Rockford.
Andrew helps pass out the lunches Wednesday at UW Health SwedishAmerican in Rockford.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A young boy who’s spent many hours at UW Health SwedishAmerican wanted to share an act of kindness with the people who work so hard to help patients like him.

10-yr-old Andrew a type-1 diabetes patient at UW Health SwedishAmerican―he’s also the son of one of their employees―and has been involved in a big plan to feed all the hospital employees as a “thank you” for the incredible work they do.

Andrew and his mom, Anna Taylor, worked with Chik-fil-A on Wednesday to hand out box lunches to staff, free of charge.

He says he visits the hospital once every three months to treat his diabetes, and if it wasn’t for medical staff, he wouldn’t be as healthy as he is.

“It makes me feel happy,” said Andrew, of handing out lunches to the healthcare workers.

