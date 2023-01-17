Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford

Authorities say 5 people were shot in total.
Authorities say 5 people were shot in total.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford.

18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.

Both of the teens were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died. The third victim, Reeves, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday addressing the latest string of crime in the city. The news conference will be held at at Rockford Police District 3, on South New Towne Drive.

Another victim was later found injured in the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue, 1.9 miles away. In total, five people sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

Both surviving victims were listed in serious condition as of Sunday night.

