Two killed in Boone County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Capron, Ill.

First responders dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 14000 block of Russellville Road to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.

The driver and the passenger did not survive the crash, and their names have not been released pending investigation.

