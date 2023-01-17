Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County.

Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.

First responders dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday for aid. Both Puac and Vasquez were pronounced dead at the scene.

A crash investigation lead by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office remains active.

