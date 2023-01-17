Rockford nursing home offers free grief support group

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation is offering a free, six-week grief support program starting this Friday.

According to admission and marketing director, Laura Doise, the program will follow the Tear Soup philosophy.

“Everybody has a recipe, and they have ingredients. Everyone goes through the same ingredient, but they add it at different times,” said Doise.

The program runs every Friday through February 24, at 1 p.m.. Each week, attendees will talk with others who experienced loss while enjoying a free meal. The goal is to help people realize they are not alone, Doise said.

Meetings will be held at River Bluff Health and Rehabilitation at 4401 N. Main St., Rockford.

For more information or to sign up, call Laura Doise at 815-921-9278.

