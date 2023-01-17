Oregon High School to launch ‘Upward Bound’ college readiness program

College bound
College bound(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School students looking to pursue higher education can now get help through a weekly college readiness program.

The school district is partnering with Highland Community College to provide up to 40 TRIO-eligible students each year with academic advising through the Upward Bound program.

“We are excited to offer this new program to eligible students to help them succeed with not only their academics, but also at life. As they prepare for a variety of career paths and opportunities after high school, Upward Bound can help support their college readiness,” said Dean of Students and director of College and Career Readiness Shannon Cremeens.

The federal program is available for those in grades 9 through 11 and will guide students through topics like the financial aid process, placement test preparation, and career planning.

“I’ve witnessed Upward Bound change the lives of first-generation students by equipping them with the tools needed to become college completers,” said Anthony Sago, Director of TRIO services at Highland Community College.

TRIO is dedicated to helping low-income, first-generation or at-risk in academics to prepare and successfully complete a college degree.

Anyone interested can contact upwardboundfreeport@gmail.com with questions.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took...
Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting
Photo of the neighborhood
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say

Latest News

Photo of the neighborhood
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
The 7th ranked Indians lost a hard-fought game to #13 Scales Mound 61-54.
Boys’ hoops: Pecatonica takes 4th in MLK Tournament
Byron Head Coach Erik Yerly says the competition in the tournament is strong and these games...
Byron Lady Tigers crowned MLK Tournament Champions with win over Galena
Clouds are to go nowhere for the foreseeable future.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/16/2023