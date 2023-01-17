One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old Rockford man faces murder charges after three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening.

Jaylon Jackson was taken into custody Sunday after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd announced the arrest Tuesday during a news conference addressing a string of violence last week in the city as residents showed an outpour of concern.

Redd says the shooting happened as a result of an argument in a residence in the 2300 block of 23rd Street in Rockford. “We know there were multiple individuals within the apartment when the shooting occured,” she said. “We are looking for those who were present when the shooting happened.”

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Coroner’s office identified the three victims who were killed Sunday as 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a 17-year-old Texas teenager.

“I employ those individuals who may have information around these murders to come forward,” said Redd.

