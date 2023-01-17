Nominations open for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

FILE: Volunteers at Rockford's City First Church help hand out groceries during a local food drive.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

The opportunity is open to adults age 65+ who excel in community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

Each year, four Illinoisans are recognized and inducted into the hall of fame. Nominations for 2023 inductees must be submitted by June 1.

“Nominating an older friend, family member or neighbor for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to show them the impact of their contributions to your community,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “Each year, we enjoy reading the nominations to get to know Illinois’ most outstanding older adults and giving special recognition to four of them.”

For more information or to submit a nomination, click here.

“When I think about the people of Illinois, a couple of words come to mind: kindness, generosity, ingenuity, and perseverance. Each year, my administration is proud to honor four older adults who embody these values through service, education, arts, and labor by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame,” said Governor JB Pritzker. 

