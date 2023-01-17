Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard.

Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.

According to investigators, no one is in custody for the crimes. 23 News spoke with one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, we will call her “Sue”.

“Sue” says she doesn’t understand why all of the violence is happening and claims the young people in the area are troubled. She and her husband say it’s not the first violent incident in the area. It’s been happening and will continue to until someone puts a stop to it, she expressed.

“That particular complex has always had something going on. I don’t know if city leaders, and even if talking to the Mayor, if they can do anything,” said “Sue”, “I know the police are overwhelmed with these shootings and most residents are probably tired of it in their street. I have never seen as many police respond like they did yesterday. We continue to pray for this area.”

23 News did speak with several other neighbors about the shooting but all asked to remain anonymous. This is because they fear their identities being televised while the suspect or suspects are still at large.

This is what they had to say:

“We didn’t hear the gunshots but our neighbor did. He even saw a car speed away. It’s very scary. We used to sit out on our porch during the summer, we don’t do that anymore,” said a man and his wife who lived four houses down from the shooting location.

“There was another shooting by the townhouses three weeks ago. They shot up a white van and left shell casings. It’s really, really bad. We fear for our safety,” said one of the neighbors.

“We [him and his wife] have lived on this street for 18 years. Six months ago someone moved into one of the apartments, they now rent it out to random people...the landlord doesn’t care. Kids used to be play on this street, they can’t anymore,” expressed one of the neighbors.

Authorities say there will be a press conference held on the shooting at three tomorrow. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will also be in attendance.

