Girls’ hoops: Byron Lady Tigers crowned MLK Tournament Champions with win over Galena

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Lady Tigers beat top-ranked Galena in the final game of the MLK tournament at Byron High School.

Ava Kultgen led the way for the Lady Tigers with 25 points. Galena had points from four of its players. Gracie Furlong led the team with 18 points.

Byron Head Coach Erik Yerly says the competition in the tournament is strong and these games can help them be a more complete team in conference play.

“The MLK in year’s past is typically where we start to grow and peak for that late push at the end of the season. We’re on par with where we’ve been the last few years and hoping things continue next week as we go through the conference stretch.”

