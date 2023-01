ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies with west winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the upper 30′s. Low 30′s tonight with mostly cloudy skies. One to watch for tomorrow afternoon, evening, and Thursday. A rain/snow mix is likely with snow Wednesday night. We could see minimal accumulations. A few snow showers for Thursday. Dry for the weekend.

