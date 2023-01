PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top teams in Class 1A Monday battle for 3rd place at the MLK Tournament hosted by Pecatonica High School.

The 7th ranked Indians lost a hard-fought game to #13 Scales Mound 61-54.

Pecatonica’s Cooper Hoffman was named to the All-Tournament Team.

