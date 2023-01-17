23rd street shooting suspect in custody

Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department arrested the suspect who allegedly killed three people in the 23rd Street shooting back on Sunday.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 news that 19-year-old Jaylon Johnson is currently in custody.

The victims were 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a 17-year-old Texas teenager.

Johnson was also injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story we will update you more information when it comes in.

