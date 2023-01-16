Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting

A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at Pinnon's Foods.(Rockford Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday.

William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time.

Rockford police say Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot around 3:20 p.m. on January 11 during an armed robbery at Pinnon’s Foods on North Court Street. Anderson was rushed to a nearby hospital for her injuries, but did not survive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect hoping the public could help identify him.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took...
Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

Latest News

Rock River Valley Blood Center wants to reach new blood donors in 2023 for trauma patients
Blood donations needed
A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took...
Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting
Stillman Valley’s Owen Dunseth led all scorers with 20 points. His teammate Alex Rhan added a...
Cardinals avenge 2022 championship loss to Sobos
Macy Groharing led the Lady Tigers with 16 points.
Lady Tigers beat Lady Huskies in MLK Tournament