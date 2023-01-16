Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday.

William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time.

Rockford police say Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot around 3:20 p.m. on January 11 during an armed robbery at Pinnon’s Foods on North Court Street. Anderson was rushed to a nearby hospital for her injuries, but did not survive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect hoping the public could help identify him.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call police.

