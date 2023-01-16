Police investigating shootings less than two miles apart with life-threatening injuries

A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took...
A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took place two miles apart Sunday evening.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several people are fighting for their lives Sunday after two shootings on Rockford’s southeast side.

Police tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. about two shootings in Rockford: One in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and another in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave.

There was a heavy police presence at both scenes 23 News crews arrived. Rockford police say several people suffered life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released on whether the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Construction helmet (generic)
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

Latest News

Stillman Valley’s Owen Dunseth led all scorers with 20 points. His teammate Alex Rhan added a...
Cardinals avenge 2022 championship loss to Sobos
Macy Groharing led the Lady Tigers with 16 points.
Lady Tigers beat Lady Huskies in MLK Tournament
More than a dozen teams competed and the top four teams from each regional earn a spot at the...
Harlem boys’ bowling claims back-to-back regional titles
Photo of hikers getting hot chocolate
Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit