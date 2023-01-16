Police investigating shootings less than two miles apart with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several people are fighting for their lives Sunday after two shootings on Rockford’s southeast side.

Police tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. about two shootings in Rockford: One in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and another in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave.

There was a heavy police presence at both scenes 23 News crews arrived. Rockford police say several people suffered life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released on whether the two shootings are related.

