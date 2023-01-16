Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave., one of two shootings that took...
Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

Latest News

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Rock River Valley Blood Center wants to reach new blood donors in 2023 for trauma patients
Blood donations needed
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting