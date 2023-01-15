Walmart in Rockford offers free health screenings for Wellness Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After doing some shopping at Walmart in Rockford this Saturday, customers can check in on their health with several free screenings for the annual Walmart Wellness Day.

Those screenings include everything from free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure tests. The store also offers immunizations for a lower price.

Walmart employees say the day is to give the community affordable access to health care, especially for patients with diabetes, so they can start their new year down the path of getting and staying healthy.

“What Walmart wants to provide is health to community. we want to put the care in healthcare too, so we take all the extra time to spend with our patients, so that starts today, and goes on over to everyday,” said Connie Gudenkauf, the health and wellness director for Market 263 Walmart.

