ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852 when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun.

CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout the entire month of January. While it’s typical for bars to have special games nights; Pete Dufo, Inzombia coffee owner, says this is a unique way for the community to test how much they know about the Forest City. While it gives them a chance to learn more about what the city has to offer.

The questions include everything from city history, names of Rockford leaders, events and more.

“So many people were asking me can we do Rockford trivia, because we know a lot about it. Rockford was a city formed January third... not sure what year that might be a question. People do come together. there are a lot of things to do in Rockford,” said Dufoe.

