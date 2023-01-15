Trivia night

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the month of January back in 1852 when Rockford officially became a city. With that date in mind, one local business is set to celebrate Rockford’s history with some fun.

CJ’s and Inzombia coffee collaborate to host ‘Rockford Trivia Night’ every Wednesday throughout the entire month of January. While it’s typical for bars to have special games nights; Pete Dufo, Inzombia coffee owner, says this is a unique way for the community to test how much they know about the Forest City. While it gives them a chance to learn more about what the city has to offer.

The questions include everything from city history, names of Rockford leaders, events and more.

“So many people were asking me can we do Rockford trivia, because we know a lot about it. Rockford was a city formed January third... not sure what year that might be a question. People do come together. there are a lot of things to do in Rockford,” said Dufoe.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
The store closed Thursday but reopened Friday for business.
Rockford business extends support in wake of Pinnon’s shooting tragedy
One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
Construction helmet (generic)
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

Latest News

Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/14/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/14/2023
Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green with the College of Medicine says the COVID-19 pandemic had an...
University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford
Dr. Stagnaro-Green with the College of Medicine says the COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented...
University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford