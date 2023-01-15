Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death

Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 68-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s employees. In the description they describe Anderson as a beautiful soul inside and out, who walked into work everyday with a smile that lit up the room. Loved ones say Anderson worked at Pinnon’s for two decades, and was the mastermind behind every delicious treat.

The fundraiser has already raised thousands of dollars, those interested in donating can click the link here.

