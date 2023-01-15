Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support.

“I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and not just Pecatonica, but all the surrounding communities from Rockford, to Lake Summerset, Freeport,” said Alex.

With help from family and friends the Thayer’s were able to transform a century-old building that was once a gas station into their bustling coffee shop. The owners say it’s important to preserve the past, while embracing the future.

“It is important to us to have the history in this building and the connection that it has to our community and we just tried to keep as much original as we could during that process.”

The shop sells not only coffee, but also vintage shirts and hoodies that are available to purchase.

