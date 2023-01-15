Hikers enjoy hot chocolate while on a exploration in South Beloit

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be harder for some people to get out and hike during the cold wintertime, and one local group hopes some hot cocoa can help.

In part with the 815 outside Cocoa and Company series, community members can warm up with some complimentary hot chocolate before hitting the trails in South Beloit. Hikers embark on a two-mile journey to explore the prairie and Rock River Birding and Hiking trail. Area residents can even take a piece of nature home with them after.

Organizers say it’s a fun and toasty way to get outside amid the chilly season.

“We think this is a great location because it’s right near downtown Beloit, right off the main road, but it’s also you quickly get immersed in nature, and you’re rocking along the rock river and our two beautiful creeks,” said Julie Uram who is the director of Nature at the Confluence.

