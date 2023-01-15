Harlem boys’ bowling claims back-to-back regional titles

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of high schoolers pack The Cherry Bowl Saturday for the IHSA boys’ bowling regionals.

More than a dozen teams competed and the top four teams from each regional earn a spot at the Guilford Sectional next week at Don Carter Lanes. The top ten bowlers not on those teams will also advance to sectionals.

Team results:

1. Harlem

2. Belvidere North

3. Hononegah

4. Marengo

Individual results:

1. Charlie Hunt (Hononegah)

2. Braden Schuld (Harlem)

3. Samuel Moran (Belvidere North)

4. Ryen Apgar

Hononegah’s Charlie hunt bowled a perfect game to start the day. He is your individual champion and only bowler to hit more than 1400 pins.

Additional individual results can be viewed here.

