Harlem boys’ bowling claims back-to-back regional titles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of high schoolers pack The Cherry Bowl Saturday for the IHSA boys’ bowling regionals.

More than a dozen teams competed and the top four teams from each regional earn a spot at the Guilford Sectional next week at Don Carter Lanes. The top ten bowlers not on those teams will also advance to sectionals.

Team results:

1. Harlem

2. Belvidere North

3. Hononegah

4. Marengo

Individual results:

1. Charlie Hunt (Hononegah)

2. Braden Schuld (Harlem)

3. Samuel Moran (Belvidere North)

4. Ryen Apgar

Hononegah’s Charlie hunt bowled a perfect game to start the day. He is your individual champion and only bowler to hit more than 1400 pins.

Additional individual results can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.