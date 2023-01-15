Goodbye clouds and hello sunshine...but not for much longer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We finally are moving away from the clouds for the day as sun breaks through. This gave us a much-needed brightened day but unfortunately it seems as the night grows nearer those clouds are making a re-appearance.

We stayed cool with temperatures still in the 20s, although winds have died down and switched up direction. The last couple of days we had winds come from the north bringing cooler air with it. Now we are getting winds from the south bringing warmer air.

Cloudy day, not much sun (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rainfall begins to roll in as we make our way into the night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

This means a warm-up in the Stateline for the days to come, maybe even getting as close to 50s.

Tonight’s clouds will roll right into Sunday meaning we can say goodbye to the sun for now. However, even though Sunday is set to be a cloudy day it will begin to warm-up.

Sunday night will bring some rainfall and continue on into Monday where the day will be full of heavy rain. We could even expect a rumble or two as a storm is potential to form from this large cell coming in from the west. Luckily, we will get a nice break from the rain in the afternoon, but the rain will pick up again and continue to downpour until the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall continues. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rainfall grows very heavy and a storm is possible. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A nice break from the rain for a couple of hours. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rainfall picks up again and we can expect for a storm to roll-in as well. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Showing the rainfall for the next couple of days. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

