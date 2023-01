BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron adds to its five-game winning streak with a 51-39 win against Harlem in the first day of the Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament.

Macy Groharing led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Patricia Vyborny had 26 points for the Lady Huskies, 19 in the first half.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.