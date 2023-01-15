Boys’ basketball: Cardinals avenge 2022 championship loss to Sobos

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Sobos won the Martin Luther King Jr. Championship on their home court in 2022 against the Cardinals. Stillman Valley got their revenge Saturday night with a 38-36 win over South Beloit.

Stillman Valley’s Owen Dunseth led all scorers with 20 points. His teammate Alex Rhan added a dozen points.

For the Sobos, Leorence Kostka led the team with 12 points.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.