Boys’ basketball: Cardinals avenge 2022 championship loss to Sobos

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Sobos won the Martin Luther King Jr. Championship on their home court in 2022 against the Cardinals. Stillman Valley got their revenge Saturday night with a 38-36 win over South Beloit.

Stillman Valley’s Owen Dunseth led all scorers with 20 points. His teammate Alex Rhan added a dozen points.

For the Sobos, Leorence Kostka led the team with 12 points.

