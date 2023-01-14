Rockford city workers shed light on infrastructure plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unusually warm temperatures this month means relief from winter’s grasp but what could be good news for some of us could be detrimental for our cars that face the feat of potholes.

Most of us have been there. We hit a pothole and immediately get that sinking feeling that we might have bottomed out or damaged our tire. The Public Works Department in Rockford says those fears aren’t so outlandish.

“We have seen us patch more than 100,000 potholes in a year. So, you know again north of 10,000 a month. Obviously, some months are worse than others,” said Public Works Director Kyle Saunders.

Saunders says potholes form when moisture gets into the cracks and crevices in the road and then it expands and contracts when temperatures dip below freezing at night but climbs during the day.

“Surface conditions are going to ice up, you know, quick and just kind of making sure that we’re providing a little bit additional distance between the car in front of you and just taking our time I think is really helpful.”

That’s why the city hopes to follow through with big plans over the next five years.

“We’re going to be investing almost $350 million in our community to improve our public infrastructure―certainly roads are a big part of that,” Saunders said.

Loves Park State Farm Agency Owner Danna Krischke recommends drivers not to swerve if they see a pothole because it could cause a head-on crash. If you hit a pothole, make sure to slow down.

“We do encourage the local community to be a good neighbor and report any pothole damage they see to the city, so it can be repaired as quickly as possible,” Krischke said.

Saunders says anyone can report a pothole online through their service request portal or call 779-348-7260, and that the city prioritizes fixing the ones with the most reports.

