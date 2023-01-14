Temperatures stayed cool along with overcast skies, potential storm on the way

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Yesterday’s gloominess has made it’s way into today bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Maybe the gloominess possibly had to do with today being Friday the 13th or maybe it’s just because a cold front is moving on through. Either way, the day appeared more spooky than the weekend will.

We had our high temperature today at 33 degrees. Current temperatures in the 20s alongside Canadian winds added to the mix made it feel like much colder.

Saturday will start to warm up a little bit with the day being filled with sunshine. We shouldn’t see a cloud in the sky until later that night. This means if you have Saturday plans do not cancel them. Maybe go for a jog, a walk with friends to a local shop or spend the day inside with your curtains open to let that sunlight in.

A sunny and clear Saturday.
A sunny and clear Saturday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
A mainly cloudy night ahead.
A mainly cloudy night ahead.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As we make our way into Sunday and Monday though, prepare for a wet couple of days. We are tracking a large cell coming in from the west that will bring heavy rainfall for all day Monday. It will warm-up significantly. Even get close to the 50s as some point on Monday, but those 40s will only last for a couple of days.

Sunday night is when that rainfall will begin to pour in at around 10:30 p.m. and last until Monday night. Even Tuesday will see some rain during the day potentially.

Skies will remain cloudy and gloomy for the day.
Skies will remain cloudy and gloomy for the day.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rain will begin late Sunday and continue on into Monday.
Rain will begin late Sunday and continue on into Monday.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
A large storm is headed our way with lots of rain as well.
A large storm is headed our way with lots of rain as well.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
What to expect when it comes to rain for the next couple days.
What to expect when it comes to rain for the next couple days.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

