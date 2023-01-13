Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no charges will be filed in an officer-involved shooting from September 2022.

Hanley announced his decision Friday after reviewing the case. On Sept. 1, 2022 Rockford police responded to a domestic violence call where at the scene, officer Alexander Stone shot Peter J. Jaeger.

“I find that Officer Stone’s use of force was justified as he acted reasonably and lawfully. Therefore, no criminal charges are warranted,” Hanley wrote.

The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force conducted the investigation which included interviewing witnesses and reviewing 9-1-1 calls and police-worn body cameras. Ultimately, the task force found that officer Stone’s use of force against Jaeger was justified.

View the state’s attorney’s full report below:

