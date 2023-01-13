Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day.

Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford.

Her cause of death is still pending toxicology testing and further studies, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

First responders reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the home when they arrived on the scene that day and immediately began working on the blaze.

Lamb was the sole occupant of the home.

