Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford

One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire
One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day.

Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford.

Her cause of death is still pending toxicology testing and further studies, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

First responders reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the home when they arrived on the scene that day and immediately began working on the blaze.

Lamb was the sole occupant of the home.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
The store closed Thursday but reopened Friday for business.
Rockford business extends support in wake of Pinnon’s shooting tragedy
Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible...
Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

Latest News

Historian explains the superstition dates back thousands of years.
Historian explains why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail
Scales of justice
Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting
Utility work
Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport