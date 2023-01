ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with north winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs steady around 30. Clear skies tonight with lows around 20. Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. Middle 40′s on Sunday with increasing clouds. Rain on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

