Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline.

“You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a number of construction jobs to the community,” said Growth Dimensions Executive Director Pamela Lopez-Fettes.

Belvidere was selected as the prime location over several Chicago suburbs to build a 1.2 million square foot cold storage distribution center, under the name “Project Yukon”.

“It has a space for around 1500 trailers,” said Lopez-Fettes. “That brings a lot more truck traffic, exposure, and people coming in and out of the community.”

Leaders foresee a promising future for Project Yukon, however just across the street from where the site is proposed to break ground on US-20, is an uncertain one.

“It’s great for the city of Belvidere, going to bring jobs, bring in tax revenue,” said Belvidere Alderperson Clayton Stevens. “It’s not going to make up for Chrysler, and all their employees.”

The revitalization in the city takes shape a few weeks after Stellantis announced plans to idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant, beginning at the end of Feburary. While Stevens wishes the company’s decision was different, he’s optimistic about Project Yukon, along with the other new projects underway.

“The dispensary, that’s going to be coming,” said Stevens. Belvidere may also see the first marijuana in city history to open it’s doors, on Crystal Parkway near Walmart.

Both of the proposed projects will be voted on by city council in the next few weeks, but Stevens expects them to pass with flying colors. He adds that both projects are expected to break ground before 2024.

