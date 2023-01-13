Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm.

Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do being low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend.

The department shared the news via social media on Friday:

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Freeport Police Department non-emergency line at 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.