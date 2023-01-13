Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport

Utility work
Utility work(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - If you see low-flying plane activity in Freeport, no need for alarm.

Freeport police announced to residents that English Air Service is expected do being low-level flying to check powerlines starting this weekend.

The department shared the news via social media on Friday:

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Freeport Police Department non-emergency line at 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
Neighbors concerned for safety following fatal shooting at Pinnon's
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible...
Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

Latest News

Scales of justice
Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting
NIC-10 schools clash at Hononegah for competitive dance conference meet
The Winnebago County Board tried something similar about two years ago but it only lasted about...
Winnebago County Board establishes committee for stronger voice in Springfield
Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 01/12/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 01/12/2023