Loved ones raise money for Rockford family who lost home in fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Constant bad news. That’s been the unfortunate pattern over the past year for Rosy Soltero and her family, and one that seems impossible to break.

“I hadn’t shared a lot of the past year with people,” said Rosy Soltero. “I was hoping to share once we had good news.”

Around 9 a.m. this past Sunday, Rosy and her father, Nacho, were watching TV at their home on Island Ave. in Rockford, when tragedy struck.

“I heard a crackling, like, sizzling sound, and at first I thought it was my brother making food. Then the lights when out,” said Soltero. “My dad got up to check, and I just hear screaming, and I run in there and the ceiling is just a flame.”

Fire spread through the Soltero’s home quickly. While Rosy and her family got out in time, their home of 28 years was destroyed, along with all their belongings and memories inside. The family is now living in a hotel, unsure of what next steps are.

“It was my childhood home, that’s where my mom lived. That’s where she died,” said Soltero. “Watching that all fall apart was heartbreaking, but we’ve gotten a lot of help.”

The fire only marks a sliver of the obstacles the Soltero’s have been faced with. Rosy has been helping her father in his battle with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of a white blood cell called a plasma cell. In addition to that, the two recently got in a car accident on the way back from the hospital, damaging Rosy’s car and setting back Nacho’s health even further.

“Her father has also been battling an illness, and she has been the anchor of that family,” said Rosy’s friend Kevin Earlywine. “I don’t think I know another person in my life who as resilient as Rosy and her father.”

The Solteros have always been a family that helps others. That’s why Earlywine hopes to help them get back on their feet. Earlywine created a GoFundme to raise money for the Solteros, who are left with nearly $60,000 dollars in damages from the fire. You can find the link to donate here.

“You never think about the things you need until you don’t have them,” said Earlywine.

