Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022.

“Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’” Hanley’s report reads. “Criminal charges are not appropriate and none will be filed.”

On Aug. 9, 2022 Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to UWHealth, Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. There, he was pronounced dead.

The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force conducted the investigation of Littrell’s death, then sent its final report to Hanley’s office.

Read the full report from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office below:

