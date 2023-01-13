Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail

Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022.

“Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’” Hanley’s report reads. “Criminal charges are not appropriate and none will be filed.”

On Aug. 9, 2022 Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to UWHealth, Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. There, he was pronounced dead.

The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force conducted the investigation of Littrell’s death, then sent its final report to Hanley’s office.

Read the full report from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office below:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Rockford police blocked off the scene at N. Court Street Wednesday during the investigation.
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
Neighbors concerned for safety following fatal shooting at Pinnon's
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible...
Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

Latest News

Scales of justice
Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting
Utility work
Low-flying planes expected for utility work in Freeport
NIC-10 schools clash at Hononegah for competitive dance conference meet
The Winnebago County Board tried something similar about two years ago but it only lasted about...
Winnebago County Board establishes committee for stronger voice in Springfield