Cloudy and cool day with some nightly snowfall in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We were looking a bit more gloomy out there compared to yesterday’s sunny skies and to add to the “lazy day” feeling, snow fell upon the Stateline Thursday evening.

The flurries began around 7:30 in the evening and will be on and off for the next couple of hours until the early Friday morning before sunrise. This snowfall should not disrupt driving conditions, however it is always smart to drive cautiously even if it is only flurries to avoid potential accidents from slippery roads.

Our high today in Rockford was 38 degrees, but with Canadian winds coming down from the north it added a bit of a cooler streak to the temperatures. Yes, it may have been in the upper 30′s for the day, but it felt more like upper 20′s instead.

We saw peak wind gusts reach 30 mph today with most of the winds were at 15 mph.

Friday and Saturday will be beautiful days to get out and do something! Friday morning will come with some cloudiness, but the sun will shine through and those clouds should fall apart by the afternoon. The night will be clear and Saturday will have very little clouds in the sky. We are expecting a sunny Saturday while temperatures continue to rise.

If you have plans for the weekend or will be traveling, you don’t have any rain or snow to be concerned with. It is going to be a gorgeous weekend, but those sunny skies will disappear into the clouds as we make our way into a very gloomy work week.

Besides rain and snow that is expected for the majority of next week, we are looking at a rising trend of temperatures. Even some of those temperatures will be flirting with the 50′s.

