Worker dies after being pulled from rubble of building collapse in Bronzeville

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - A worker has died after being trapped a building collapse in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

A large portion of the wall of a two-story building collapsed late Thursday morning in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a worker was trapped under the debris.

The worker was pulled out of the debris shortly before noon, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, according to the Fire Department. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the man later was pronounced dead.

The building was under construction at the time of the collapse. CFD is investigating the cause of the collapse.

CFD remains concerned about a secondary collapse.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.