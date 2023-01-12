Worker dies after being pulled from rubble of building collapse in Bronzeville

Chicago building partially collapses, trapping worker Thursday.
Chicago building partially collapses, trapping worker Thursday.(CBS Chicago)
By ELYSSA KAUFMAN and CBS CHICAGO TEAM
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - A worker has died after being trapped a building collapse in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

A large portion of the wall of a two-story building collapsed late Thursday morning in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a worker was trapped under the debris.

The worker was pulled out of the debris shortly before noon, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, according to the Fire Department. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the man later was pronounced dead.

The building was under construction at the time of the collapse. CFD is investigating the cause of the collapse.

CFD remains concerned about a secondary collapse.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible...
Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove

Latest News

Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
The investigation is open and underway.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
Neighbors concerned for safety following fatal shooting at Pinnon's
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s