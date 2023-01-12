Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at Pinnon’s Foods, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying they were investigating a shooting at the market on N. Court and Fulton.

<

Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area and we will update when more info is available.

— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023

The public is asked to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
17-year-old boy killed in Belvidere crash
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say

Latest News

FDA approved the use of lecanemab
Loves Park man to receive new trial drug
FDA approved the use of lecanemab
- clipped version
Clouds are to remain intact for at least the next 24 hours, though precipitation chances appear...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/11/2022
National School Choice Week is a good time to start researching schooling options
Rockford educators push parents to research school options
The U.S Government pushes people to switch to electric stoves
Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances