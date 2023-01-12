Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at Pinnon’s Foods, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying they were investigating a shooting at the market on N. Court and Fulton.
Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area and we will update when more info is available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023
The public is asked to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
