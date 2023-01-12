Woman dies after shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at Pinnon’s Foods, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The shooting victim from earlier today, a 63-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries. If you have any information on this incident, please contact us using the avenues listed on our page. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 12, 2023

Police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying they were investigating a shooting at the market on N. Court and Fulton.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

