Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
Anderson was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but did not survive. Now, police are searching for a man they suspect is connected with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the suspect pictured or the incident can contact the Rockford Police Department t at 815-966-2900.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.