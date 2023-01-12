Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.

Anderson was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but did not survive. Now, police are searching for a man they suspect is connected with the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid to late 40s, about 5'11 last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans. (WIFR)

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured or the incident can contact the Rockford Police Department t at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.