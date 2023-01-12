Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove

The investigation is open and underway.
The investigation is open and underway.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill.

Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call.

At the scene, deputies found two people in their 40s dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The neighborhood association sent out a notice to residents Thursday notifying them of the incident.

“There are no safety concerns with our residents,” the notice reads. “The Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigation is ongoing.”

Details are limited at this time pending investigation and notification of family.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

